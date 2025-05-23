FTAN President Commends Gov Eno For Tourism Investment In A’Ibom

Share

The President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body for private sector operators in the tourism industry, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for the significant investments made in tourism development and promotion through his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

Onung gave the commendation when he led a delegation comprising members of FTAN’s Governing and Executive Councils on a courtesy visit to the State’s Deputy Governor, Senator (Mrs.) Akon Etim Eyakenyi. The delegation was in the state for the FTAN Convention and the “Experience Ibom” Tour.

Onung, who also serves as the Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, stated, “It is a privilege to be here and witness first-hand the remarkable strides Akwa Ibom has made in tourism and infrastructure development. This is what attracted the FTAN Governing Council to Uyo.”

He noted that while funding has remained a major challenge to tourism growth in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State has defied the odds by committing vast resources to infrastructure and tourism development.

“We have witnessed tremendous investments. The main problem of tourism in Nigeria, Your Excellency, is funding. But here we have a state that has boldly invested in building infrastructure and promoting tourism,” he stated.

Onung also applauded the Deputy Governor for her past contributions to the tourism sector during her tenure as Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, particularly for initiating the iconic Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort project.

“I recall with pride, Your Excellency, that you were the Commissioner who birthed our most popular Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort. Now, you serve as Deputy Governor alongside Pastor Umo Eno, a known investor in tourism. It is no wonder that Akwa Ibom has experienced such growth in less than two years,” he added.

He expressed appreciation to the State Government for its support during FTAN’s Annual General Meeting in Abuja two years ago, recalling the Deputy Governor’s presence at the event.

Onung also acknowledged the presence of the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), stating that his visit to the state would further enhance Akwa Ibom’s tourism profile.

While congratulating the State on its achievements, Onung pledged the full support of the private sector in advancing tourism in the state.

“We commend the State for its tourism success story and assure that the private sector is ready to partner with the government. Once infrastructure is in place, it is the private sector that drives implementation and service delivery.

“That is why we have a strong representation here — over 23 member associations of FTAN, including their Presidents, Secretaries, BoT members, and the Executive and Governing Councils.”

He concluded by pledging continued support for the state’s tourism vision. “Akwa Ibom is no longer the best-kept secret. Today, it is the new face of tourism in Africa.”

