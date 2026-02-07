It was a colourful and joyous ceremony as Aerovessel Group of Schools recently held its graduation and award ceremony in Lagos, with hundreds of graduands celebrated and a number of industry players and corporate bodies be- stowed different levels of awards.

The President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki, who was the chairman at the event, congratulated the graduands for the academic laurels, charging them to push for professional excellence in their different fields and remain good ambassadors of the institute and the travel and tourism trade industry.

In his remarks, the Chief Host and Director of Studies of Aerovessel Group of Schools, Dr Abolaji Kelani, commended the graduands on the successful completion of their studies, noting that it is a worthy accomplishment. On the mission of the school,

Kilani stressed that it was established to provide skilled manpower for the aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors, while also contributing to the reduction of unemployment in the country. He charged them to be bold as the future is bright and holds a lot of promises, noting that the school has prepared them for the challenges ahead.

“We thank God for a day like this. The students have acquired diverse skills that will prepare them for the future. I believe Aerovessel Group of Schools is one of the best institutions around, and we are determined to continue producing competent professionals for the aviation, tourism and hospitality industries,’’ he said.

“Over the years, we have produced graduates, who are working assiduously for the growth and promotion of these industries. Our products are our testimonies,’’ he added.

He assured that the school would not compromise on its standards, noting; “We want to assure members of the public that we will not relent in our efforts, as the school is determined to keep raising the bar in the aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors.

“We provide training in hospitality, artisans and business management, aviation and tourism management, cargo handling and logistics, and information technology; all designed to equip students for success in today’s global industries.

“With expert instructors and hands-on training, Aerovessel prepares students to become certified professionals and industry leaders.”

Kelani further stated that the students had been adequately trained to provide quality human resources for the aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors, stressing that the institution will continue to position itself as a leader in the industry.

He also called on government at all levels to support training institutions such as Aerovessel Group of Schools, noting that such support will help improve standards and enhance their contribution to national development.

The Grand Patron at the ceremony was the National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, Aare Abiodun Odusanwo, while some of the speakers include;

Professor H. A. Bakare of the Department of Hospitality Management, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB); the National President of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bolaji Mustapha; and the Vice President of FTAN, South-West Zone, Dr Gbenga Sunmonu.