…set to unveil awardees, Tourism Icons

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has unveiled the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, as the Chief Hostess, alongside other guests and panelists ahead of the eight edition of its Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025.

The Forum, which is scheduled to hold on November 28, 2025, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, according to the Federation, will be hosted by the Tourism Minister while the Special Guests include ambassadors, heads of corporate bodies and the Directors General of parastatals in the Tourism Ministry and other MDAs.

The list include; Directors General of the Nigerian Tourism Development (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan; National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Aare Abisoye Fagade; National Gallery of Arts (NGA), Ahmed Bashir Sodangi; National Commission for Museums and Monument (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway; and National Infor- mation Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

Earlier, the Federation has announced ace journalist, public analyst and current affairs commentator, Mr Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, who is Head of Current Affairs, TVC News, Lagos, as the Keynote Speaker for the Forum, with the theme; National Tourism Investment and Global Partnership.

The panelists include; Lolo Ngozi Ngoka, Managing consultant, Zigona Advisory; Dr Tony Elumelu, former Director, Private Sector Department, ECOWAS Commission; Dr Victor Dare, Group Managing Director, Better ways Group; Prince Philip Orebiyi, General Manager, Kogi State Hotel Board; and Mr Victor Kayode, President, Nigeria Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI). While unveiling the list of the panelist, FTAN noted; ‘‘we’re excited to share the lineup of respected industry leaders who will be driving the conversations at this year’s forum.

‘‘Each panelist brings a wealth of experience, fresh perspectives, and a strong commitment to advancing Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Their insights will inspire meaningful dialogue and help shape practical pathways for investment, collaboration, and growth.

We look forward to a vibrant and impactful session with these outstanding professionals at NTIFE 2025.’’ The Forum will be preceded by Investiture and Award Night, with the awardees and Tourism Icons for the event to be made public in the coming days.

According to FTAN, the one-day Forum is expected to bring together state governments, investors, policymakers, tourism professionals, foreign envoys, and international partners to chart new pathways for Nigeria’s tourism growth and economic diversification.