FTAN Moves To Promote Nigerian Tourism On Global Stage With Visits To Turkish Embassy

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has moved to strengthen strategic engagements with the Turkish Embassy as it paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy’s Abuja office, aimed at promoting international tourism cooperation.

FTAN’s team led by its President, Dr Aliyu Badaki was received by the Ambassador, Mehmet Poroy. The visit marks a new phase in FTAN’s diplomacy efforts at promoting Nigerian tourism at the global stage. The visit was the first in a series of strategic engagements under the President’s Three-Pillar Tourism Transformation Mandate.

It was also a remarkable development for FTAN as the visit was held in partner- ship with NTT Global Destinations, FTAN’s newly designated partner for International Relations and Strategic Engagements, reflecting a fresh and proactive leadership approach to global collaboration.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism, investment, and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Türkey, two nations bound by shared aspirations for sustainable growth and people to people connectivity.

Speaking on the move, Badaki said; ‘‘This engagement represents a new chapter in Nigeria’s tourism diplomacy. Our goal is to position FTAN as a credible bridge between government, the private sector, and our global partners, ensuring that tourism becomes a pillar of international cooperation and national prosperity.’’

Elizabeth Agboola, Chief Executive Officer of NTT Global Destinations, added: “It is an honour to support FTAN in this strategic mandate. Türkey’s global tourism success offers valuable lessons, and this partnership creates space for meaningful collaboration that connects Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem to international opportunities.”

Badaki further disclosed that the visit signals FTAN’s renewed commitment to structured engagement with diplomat- ic missions, setting the tone for similar high-level collaborations across regions in the coming months.