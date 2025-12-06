…holds investiture of Badaki

It was a night of glitz, celebration, honour and rewards for excellent service to the nation and immense contributions to tourism as the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) bestowed its prestigious awards of Tourism Icon on selected individuals and organisations in recognition of their invaluable commitment to pushing the frontiers of Nigerian tourism.

Leading the pack of awardees were the Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa.

The occasion was the Gala and Tourism Icon Award Nite, and Investiture of the National President of FTAN, Dr Aliyu Badaki, during the eighth edition of the Nigeria Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025, held in Abuja. Governor Radda of Katsina State was honoured under the category of Tourism Icon as the Best Tourism Governor for the year 2025.

He was represented by the Director General of the Katsina State History and Culture Bureau , Dr Kabir Ali Masanawa. while Musawa was bestowed with the Tourism Icon Award for her contributions to tourism and doggedness in staying the course in the face of obvious challenges.

She was represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan.

Others on the honour roll included; Eko Hotel and Suites – Pioneer in Hospitality Innovation; Lolo Ngozi Ngoka- Award of Excellence for Tourism Policy Drive; Mr Edosa Eghobamien – Hospitality Innovation Award; TVC News – Tourism Promotion Award; and Mohammed Jammal – Excellence in Recreation and Leisure Award.

Edosa Eghobamien is a visionary entrepreneur, strategic business leader, and catalyst for innovation across Nigeria’s hospitality, tourism, energy, and development sectors.

He is the Managing Director of Efedosa Catering Services, Ted- Mayfair Development and Infrastructure Company, Amena Academy, Changing Ideas, and Amena Tourism and Hospitality Innovative Technology Solutions Limited; Mohammed Jammal -Founder and Owner of Monoliza Sports and Recreational Centre, is a noted tourism and recreation innovator, devoted to curating tourism, leisure, and family entertainment destinations; Ngozi Ngoka, Managing Consultant – Zigona Advisory, leverages her extensive expertise in travel and tourism management and economic development to provide strategic sectoral insights and solutions for clients in the travel and tourism sectors and also as the thematic lead for the Travel and Tourism Industries Thematic Group of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

As part of the night’s loaded activities, the President of FTAN, Dr Aliyu Badaki, who was elected during the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation in Abuja, on July 30, 2025, had his investiture ceremony conducted.

The investiture was performed by Senator Smart Adeyemi, who in his remark, congratulated Badaki and charged him to deliver on his mandate to the Federation. It would be the first time that the Federation in about three decades of its exis- tence, would be conducting an investiture ceremony for its elected President.