FTAN Endorses Badaki’s Tourism Transformation Mandate

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) Council has endorsed the Tourism Transformation Mandate (TTM) articulated by the Federation’s President, Dr Aliyu Badaki, aimed at transforming and moving forward both the Federation and its member associations and the Nigerian tourism sector.

The Mandate, which formed the thrust of the campaign of Badaki during the July 2025 election of FTAN, represents a bold and unifying vision for repositioning Nigeria’s tourism sector and FTAN as a cornerstone of national development.

The FTAN Council members, during their just-concluded meeting in Lagos, voted unanimously to approve the Mandate, commending Badaki for his visionary mandate while promising him the need for support to achieve the goals of the Mandate.

Badaki, while presenting the TTM to the Council, explained that it distils the President’s eight campaign commitments into three clear pillars that provide direction, focus, and momentum for FTAN and Nigerian tourism.

He noted that by streamlining the agenda into actionable priorities, TTM ensures that FTAN speaks with one voice, drives collective action, and delivers measurable impacts across the industry.

The President stated that TTM at its core is designed to harness partnerships, strengthen institutions, and expand markets, thereby setting a new standard for tourism leadership in Nigeria.

He added that it embodies the aspirations of FTAN members and stakeholders for a stronger Federation, a more resilient tourism industry, and a future defined by growth, unity, and global competitiveness.

In his words: “This mandate will serve as the blueprint for FTAN’s programs, advocacy, and collaborations throughout the President’s tenure.’’

He said FTAN under his watch will forge unbreakable bonds with governments at all levels and tourism agencies, uniting to propel the industry forward, unlocking new opportunities and driving growth.

Badaki maintained that FTAN will elevate its image and global visibility by harnessing communication, marketing, and innovative programmes that showcase Nigeria’s rich tourism assets and by investing in strategic branding and ensuring smooth leadership succession, guarantee continuity and secure a lasting legacy for future generations.

To achieve the desired result, Badaki classified the TTM into three pillars, which include: TTM Pillar 1: Tourism Growth through Partnerships and Policy Influence.

convening a National Tourism Stakeholders Forum, with government, private sector, and development partners, to align on tourism priorities.

Establishment of a Presidential Tourism Advocacy Council to drive FTAN’s policy agenda with the National Assembly and Ministry of Tourism, and initiate at least three new MoUs/strategic partnerships with government agencies, donor organisations, or corporate sponsors to unlock growth opportunities.

TTM Pillar 2: Entails Transformation of FTAN Institutions and Membership Unity: This will translate to the launch a “One Voice, One FTAN” campaign to harmonise member associations and strengthen unity, establish a Presidential Task Force on institutional strengthening to review FTAN’s constitution, governance practices, and succession framework.

It will also involve the rollout of Membership Dues Recovery and Financial Strength Drive to stabilise FTAN’s finances and grow the federation’s revenue base.

While the TTM Pillar 3, which will also entail Market Development, Image Amplification and Legacy Building, will feature the rollout of a new FTAN Brand Visibility Campaign across media and social platforms, showcasing FTAN’s leadership in tourism.

This will also lead to the commissioning of a Research and Development Council as a living engine of research, policy guidance, and institutional memory that will sustain transformation well beyond any single tenure.

It will also include the hosting of an FTAN’s Presidential Legacy Dialogue, with industry veterans to co-design leadership continuity and advocacy improvement strategies.