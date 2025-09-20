FTAN Council Endorses Badaki’s Tourism Transformation Mandate

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Council has endorsed the Tourism Transformation Mandate (TTM) articu- lated by the Federation’s President, Dr Aliyu Badaki, aimed at transforming and moving forward both the Federation and its member associations and the Nige- rian tourism sector.

The mandate, which formed the thrust of the campaign of Badaki during the July 2025 elec- tion of FTAN, represents a bold and unifying vision for repositioning Nigeria’s tourism sector and FTAN as a cornerstone of nation- al development.

The FTAN Council members during their just concluded meeting in Lagos voted unanimously to approve the Mandate, commending Badaki for his visionary mandate while promising him the needed support to achieve the goals of the Mandate.

Badaki while present- ing the TTM to the Council explained that it distills the President’s eight cam- paign commitments into three clear pillars that pro- vide direction, focus, and momentum for FTAN and Nigerian tourism.

He noted that by streamlining the agenda into actionable priorities, TTM ensures that FTAN speaks with one voice, drives collective action, and delivers measurable impacts across the indus- try