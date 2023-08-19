FTAN Commends Tinubu For Creating Tourism Ministry

…Pledges To Partner With Minister

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body of private operators in tourism, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a new ministry for Tourism.

This is as they expressed delight over the development, congratulating and welcoming the new Minister, Ms Lola Ade-John, to their fold. While applauding the President for heeding the collective voice of the industry players and Nigerians, who since 2015 when former President Muhammadu Buhari scrapped the Ministry of Culture and Tourism created by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, who had advocated for stand-alone ministry, FTAN also expressed appreciation to everyone who joined in the long and sustained campaign.

According to FTAN, in a statement signed by its President, Mr Nkereuwem Onung, said, ‘‘we commend and applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for heed- ing the collective voice of the industry and recognising the immense potential that lies within the tourism sector. ‘‘As this speaks volumes about the government’s commitment to harness- ing the socio-economic benefits that tourism offers, while also acknowledging the crucial role tourism plays in cultural preservation, community development, and global representation.

This significant step of creating a stand-alone ministry dedicated to tourism underscores a momentous milestone in the advancement of our nation’s vibrant tourism industry.’’ FTAN also acknowledged the commitment of individuals and organisations to the campaign, noting, ‘‘we would also like to express our sincere gratitude to all individuals and organisations who tirelessly advocated for the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Tourism.

The united effort of the tourism community, industry stakeholders, and supporters has paved the way for this historic development, and we are grateful for their unwavering commitment and passion.’’ In congratulating the newly appointed tourism minister, FTAN stated, ‘‘we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Lola Ade-John on your appointment as the Minister of Tourism for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Your esteemed background in Information Technology (IT) presents a unique advantage to the tourism sector. ‘‘As the world becomes increasingly digitised, technology is shaping the way travelers explore, book, and experience destinations. Your expertise in IT positions you to leverage innovative digital solutions, enhance destination marketing strategies, and ensure seamless digital experiences for both domestic and international tourists.

This intersection of IT and tourism promises to drive efficiency, accessibility, and global competitiveness within our industry. The body also extend hands of fellowship to the minister, as it expressed its willingness to collaborate with her. ‘‘As FTAN, we stand ready to collaborate closely with your esteemed office and leverage our collective expertise to support your efforts in propelling the Nige- rian tourism industry to unprecedented heights,’’ pledged.

This is as the federation noted, ‘‘we believe that under your visionary leadership, the industry will not only experience growth but will also contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic diversification, job creation, and cultural enrichment. ‘‘Our commitment to working hand-in-hand with you is unwavering.

We pledge to galvanise the tourism industry, unify our diverse voices, and collectively work towards the shared goal of unlocking the full potential of tourism for the betterment of our nation. ‘‘Together, we can pave the way for a future where Nigeria stands prominently on the global tourism stage, showcasing its rich heritage, natural beauty, and warm hospitality.

‘‘We eagerly anticipate the positive impact your leadership will bring to the tourism landscape of Nigeria. Please consider FTAN a steadfast partner in your journey, dedicated to fostering prosperity, innovation, and sustainable growth within the industry.’’