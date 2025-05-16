FT Ranks Moniepoint Among Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies

Share

Moniepoint Inc has been ranked by the Financial Times (FT) as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its rapid growth as one of the continent’s leading financial institutions for Africans, according to a press release.

The statement said that the recognition highlights Moniepoint’s continued ability to achieve strong, scalable growth, adding that in a market where few companies successfully balance size with agility, “Moniepoint distinguishes itself by maintaining operational efficiency while accelerating its expansion across the continent.

The FT announced the recognition of Moniepoint in its annual “Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies” survey, released on May 14, 2025.

The survey was compiled by Statista, a leading research company renowned for its insight into African companies’ actual performance, in a rigorous screening process.

Companies were ranked on 2020-2023 data for their (i) absolute growth rate of revenues and (ii) compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Moniepoint’s growth rates ranked it ahead of hundreds of leading companies from diverse industries such as technology, telecoms, financial services, and healthcare.

This achievement is amplified by Moniepoint’s considerable revenue for 2023 ($264.51 million), unmatched by peers in the ranking’s top 25.

One of Africa’s leading business payments and personal banking servicing platforms, Moniepoint processes over one billion+ transactions monthly, with total monthly payments volume of over $22 billion, serving ten million businesses and individuals across Nigeria.

Commenting on the ranking, Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., Tosin Eniolorunda, said: “We are delighted to achieve the very highest of rankings, for the third consecutive year, in the world’s leading financial publication – the Financial Times.

“We like to let statistics speak for themselves and accolades do not come much higher. Maintaining such rapid growth is only possible due to the hard work of the entire Moniepoint team – and I thank them all for their continued dedication.”

