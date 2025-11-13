FSS Ibadan Launches Geneith Health Competition To Fight Malaria

The Federal School of Statistics (FSS), Ibadan, has joined Nigeria’s nationwide fight against malaria with the launch of the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), a youth-focused initiative empowering students as malaria ambassadors.

The flag-off ceremony on Thursday brought together school management, students, and health sector stakeholders.

Rector Mrs. Olugu Mercy Uche praised the initiative for aligning with national health goals under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing youth engagement as crucial in malaria prevention.

She highlighted the program’s role in promoting civic responsibility and building healthier learning environments.

Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, CEO of CEOAFRICA and initiator of the GHC, explained that the competition, in partnership with Geneith Pharmaceuticals, aims to equip students with practical skills in hygiene, advocacy, and community leadership.

He stressed the importance of collective action in malaria prevention, including environmental sanitation and use of treated mosquito nets.

Sen. E.K. Olugbuyi, Student Union President, pledged active student participation in weekly sanitation and malaria awareness campaigns, while school management reaffirmed support for the initiative.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to serve as agents of change in the fight against malaria.