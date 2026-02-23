FSDH Hosts Sector Roundtable On Bridging Nigeria’s Healthcare Financing Gap

FSDH Merchant Bank recently convened key stakeholders across Nigeria’s healthcare and financial services ecosystem at its Health Sector Roundtable themed “Care Meets Capital,” underscoring the urgent need to align healthcare delivery with sustainable capital to strengthen the country’s health system.

The closed-door session brought together healthcare founders, operators, policymakers, development finance institutions and investors to explore practical pathways for building resilient, investment-ready healthcare enterprises capable of delivering long-term value.

Delivering the keynote address, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, emphasized the importance of aligning public policy with responsible private investment to build a healthcare system that is both equitable and economically viable.

“Healthcare is both a social necessity and an economic imperative. “If we are to build a system that is equitable, efficient and future-ready, we must intentionally align policy direction with responsible private investment and operational excellence.

Sustainable healthcare requires innovative financing models, stronger governance frameworks and deeper collaboration between government and private capital, Abayomi said.

In her welcome remarks, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FSDH Merchant Bank, Bukola Smith, highlighted the structural funding gaps with in Nigeria’s health sector, noting that healthcare accounts for about 4.2 per cent of the 2026 national budget, while more than 70 per cent of total health expenditure is financed out-of-pocket by individuals and families.

Smith said: “These figures tell a powerful story. “They show that while public funding remains limited, the burden of healthcare financing is largely borne by patients and private providers. Healthcare businesses are not only delivering care; they are carrying a significant share of the financial responsibility within the system.

The private sector cannot bridge this gap alone, which is why stronger collaboration between financial institutions, development partners and government stakeholders is essential.