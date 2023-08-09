FSD Africa injects £10m into InfraCredit for Nigeria’s climate infrastructure

FSD Africa Investments (FSDAi), in collaboration with InfraCredit, have invested £10 million into a first-of-its-kind risk-sharing backstop facility, designed to unlock local currency funding for sustainable infrastructure development in Nigeria. The Risk Sharing Backstop Facility (RSBF) will address the challenge of low credit enhancement by mobilising local institutional investment via bonds into viable early-stage or green-field climate-aligned infrastructure projects. By increasing the accessibility of finance for the “climate-aligned” infrastructure projects, the facility will help Nigeria accelerate her social and economic development, green economic transition as well as deliver on its climate goals. Backed by the UK International Development through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), FSDAi is pleased to be undertaking this £10 million investment in partnership with InfraCredit – an established player in the sustainable infrastructure financing space. InfraCredit’s current investments and project pipeline demonstrates the breadth and variety of projects this facility will support, with projects ranging from distributed renewable energy services for urban residences, to commercial and industrial renewable projects, edge-certified green housing and e-mobility infrastructure.

The RSBF will raise funding in series, initially from FSDAi, and eventually from other funders – aiming to reach a total capital base of up to US$50m.This investment therefore aligns with one of FSD Africa’s primary objectives – developing capital markets by tackling blockages in the system. Speaking on the investment, UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly MP said: “This investment further demonstrates the UK’s commitment and contribution to Nigeria’s transition to clean energy and builds on decades of UK leadership in mobilising support for climate-related infrastructure challenges.”

“Just like the successes of British International Investment (BII) and our Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), I am optimistic that InfraCredit will continue to grow and mobilise even more private sector capital to invest in better, greener infrastructure.” On her part, Chief Investment Officer, FSD Africa Investments, FSD Africa, AnneMarie, said: “FSDAi’s partnership with InfraCredit on the bridge-tobond facility introduces a derisking financing solution to mobilize short and mediumterm local institutional investment into critically needed infrastructure projects that are currently considered unbankable without alternative credit enhancement.

“Moreover, as Africa’s economies struggle to mobilise capital to develop key climate mitigation and sustainable power generation projects, this facility comes as a timely and much-needed intervention for Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.’’ Also, Chief Executive Officer, InfraCredit, Chinua Azubike, said: “I am delighted to work with FSD Africa Investments on an innovative facility which will support much needed but underfinanced projects realise their ultimate goals and purpose. “Smart use of catalytic capital can dramatically increase the role of private capital and local intermediaries in investing in Nigeria’s sustainable infrastructure space and help the country develop responses to the significant challenges which confront it from the deteriorating environment and ecology to an unstable energy mix and severe social inequality.”