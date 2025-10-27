FS Club Names Fashola, Gbajabiamila As Patrons, Celebrates 45th Anniversary

A Lagos-based elite social group, the FS Club, has unveiled former Governor Babatunde Fashola and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as patron, citing their inspiring track records.

The club, at its 45th anniversary and 2025 Induction of New Members and Investiture of Patrons Ceremony on Monday, described both Fashola and Gbajabiamila as leaders with a huge impact on society, especially the downtrodden.

In his address, the President of the club, Otunba Laolu Osanyin, who welcomed the new patrons, said that their track records and achievements, professional and public reputation, were worthy of emulation.

“We are convinced that having you in our corner as strategic partners can only yield positive rewards.

“We are eager to learn from your wise counsel as we look forward to leveraging on your goodwill in taking Fs Club to greater heights in your capacity as patrons,” Osanyin said.

On the induction of 14 new members after the administration of the oath of allegiance, the president said that inductees were thoroughbred Nigerian professionals who had gone through the crucible of the FS club admission process and emerged victorious.

Nothing that the inductees were the successful ones out of hundreds who applied, Osanyin, who presented them to the public, charged them to uphold the social and philanthropic vision of the club.

He said: “Today’s being the 45th year of our existence, FS Club has become globally renowned as a philanthropic organisation.

“We have a track record of instituting various projects and activities necessary for the creation of a liveable society in furtherance of the common good.

“As a philanthropic organisation, some of the initiatives we have been involved in include a plethora of scholarships awarded to indigent students of the University of Lagos and Yaba College of Technology.”

He said that the club had also bankrolled medical screening and treatments of thousands since its inception, while also rendering financial assistance to wounded Nigerian Army veterans in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

According to him, the impact of the club can also be seen in school remodelling, periodic delivery of food and clothing materials to caregivers at children’s homes, homes for the physically challenged and old people’s homes.

Speaking on the current economic challenges, Osanyin called on privileged Nigerians and people’s representatives in government to be considerate and kind to the vulnerable Nigerians.

Delivering a keynote address, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, a former president of the club, traced the history of the club to April 9, 1980, with Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun as the protem President.

Ashafa said that the founding members, numbering 30 including Dimeji Damola, Yomi Ojemuyiwa, Bola Olatunde, Yele Ogundipe, Wale Babalola, Lateef Oki, Frank Inyang and others, laid the first stones “of what has become one of the most enduring social clubs in Nigeria.”

According to him, FS club has since then been a cradle of achievers with many members rising to the pinnacle of their professions, carrying the values of the club into the wider society.

Ashafa, who joined the club in 1983, expressed confidence in the greater relevance of the club in the future, as a beacon of excellence, morality and self-help

“A future where we not only support each other but extend our impact into the wider society—through mentorship, community services, and a commitment to nation building.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to personal growth, to lifting each other up, and to preserving the honour and integrity that has carried us this far,” Ashafa said.

According to him, the club had spent a fortune to assist indigents in the area of education, health and other philanthropic gestures.

Also, the Chairman, Board of Registered Trustees of the Club, Otunba Adekunle Ogunsanya, said that the club was based on long-time friendship, some dating to primary, secondary and university days.

Ogunsanya, who was represented by another member of the board and former president, Dr Wale Ogunbadejo, said the club was based on a strong foundation of love, trust, confidence and friendship.

“This club is based, honestly, on friendship, on love, sincerity, and dependence–completely dependent on each other. We have each other’s backs. We will continue to impact lives and communities,” he said.

The Chairman of the Induction and Membership Committee, Mr Temitope Ashiwaju, said the membership of the club was by referral from someone of good repute, to know the applicant’s personality, before rigorous screening and interviews.

Ashiwaju, who noted that out of over 100 applicants, only 14 scale through, urged successful applicants to keep the flag flying very high and prevent anything that could bring the club’s name into disrepute.

Speaking, Arch. David Majekodunmi, the Chairman of the FS Club 45th Anniversary Planning Committee, said that the club, since he joined the club in 2000, had touched no fewer than 500,000 lives through various initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new inductees are: Messrs Patrick Okonji, Henry Anah, Olufemi Odubanjo, Olalekan Idowu, Joseph Anikwe, Olumide Koku and Oladeji Fayemi.

Others are: Adewunmi Abiodun, Olumayowa Babatunde, Luqman Dosunmu, Babatunde Ajala, Demola Ajayi, Kehinde Oreagba, and Kayode Aluko.

Mr Odunlami, who represented Fashola, was presented the award and decorated on behalf of the former governor as Patron.

Also, Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, was presented with an award and decorated as Patron.

Responding briefly, Gbajabiamila, who appreciated the club for the honour done to him, described the club as a forum of men of character, wisdom and humour.

“For deeming it worthy to invite me to sit with you, rub mind with you, and to talk with you, I want to say thank you for your invitation, honour and for the privilege.

“I am happy to be part of this club. I am happy to be associated with you,” he said.