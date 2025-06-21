FRSC Warns Patrol Officers Against Unethical Practices

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday cautioned all patrol officers to spurn bribery and all forms of unethical practices across the country.

The new Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC Zone RS12HQ in Charge of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, Assistant Corps Marshal Yakubu Mohammad, gave this warning in Bauchi after resuming office.

According to him, measures were in place to arrest and sanction any FRSC personnel who compromised their duties, adding that both those who offer bribes and those who accept them would face prosecution by the scheme’s extant laws.

Mohammad also called on all road users in Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states to cooperate with FRSC personnel on duty, emphasising the need to prioritise safety and strict compliance with traffic rules and regulations, particularly as the rainy season approaches.

He urged all officers and personnel within his command to remain dedicated to their duties, saying that under the leadership of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, FRSC was planning to implement a policy of consultation, alongside rewards and punishments for compliance and disobedience.

The FRSC boss expressed commitment to public education, rescue of road traffic victims, and the strict enforcement of traffic regulations in line with the initiatives of the Corps Marshal.

He also advised drivers to install and make use of the FRSC App to know more about Corps activities while regulating their speed.

He further called on them to regularly check their eyesight and blood pressure, which he said could negatively affect their driving abilities.

“I want to urge motorists in these three states to be safety-conscious by avoiding overloading, speeding, and dangerous driving behaviours, and to refrain from using rickety vehicles.

“I also want to assure the public that the FRSC is always prepared to respond promptly to rescue operations and will work collaboratively with all stakeholders and sister security agencies to promote a safe road culture in the three states,” he said.

