FRSC Warns Drivers Against Distracted Driving In Abia

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS9.3 Abia State Sector Command, has cautioned drivers against distracted driving and urged them to take full responsibility for their safety as traffic volume increases during the Ember months.

Speaking at the 2025 Ember Months Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting in Aba on Thursday, the Sector Commander, CC Ngozi Ezeoma, reminded drivers that the lives of passengers and other road users depend on their vigilance and discipline behind the wheel.

Ezeoma noted that most rescue operations by the FRSC this year were due to tyre bursts and warned transport company owners to stop purchasing fake or expired tyres. She also cautioned against overspeeding, saying, “When a tyre bursts and the driver is not at excessive speed, the vehicle can still be controlled.”

The commander stressed that drivers have a contractual responsibility to protect passengers who have “paid for their safety,” and warned transport operators against overworking drivers without adequate rest. She added that offenders during the Ember months would risk having their operating certificates withdrawn.

Ezeoma said the corps will adopt a multi-faceted strategy this season, involving enhanced public enlightenment, strict enforcement, collaboration with transport unions, increased patrols, and community-based advocacy.

The Abia State Commissioner for Transport, Chimezie Ukaegbu, represented by the Director of Administration, Osuagwu Ngozi Uzoma, pledged the ministry’s support for the FRSC. He urged transport unions to intensify awareness among their members, adding that, “Safety is a shared responsibility. Drivers must resist distractions and pressure from passengers to overspeed.”

He further warned against drunk driving, describing it as “the easiest connection to the grave and mass murder of innocent people.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Comrade Ogbonnaya Emmanuel, Manager of Adam and Eve Motors, appealed to transporters to prioritise vehicle maintenance, especially tyres. He said, “Let’s not continue to manage tyres. We must spend money on good ones because life has no duplicate.”

In his remarks, the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Kalu Okoro, Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, represented by Dr. Chizaram Ogbuji, pledged partnership with the FRSC, including plans to establish a Special Marshal Unit within the institution.

Also speaking, Eze Okechukwu Uzoma Onwuka, a traditional ruler and former FRSC officer, advised drivers to stop depending solely on prayers or charms for safety, stressing that, “Even God cannot save a reckless driver.”

He condemned parents who carry children on their laps while driving and called for strict penalties, including vehicle impoundment.

Delivering the main lecture, Kenechukwu Igboneku, the Sector Public Education Officer, identified seven major causes of road crashes during Ember months: distracted driving, overspeeding, fatigue, overloading, driving under the influence, poor vehicle maintenance, and tyre bursts.

He emphasised that distracted driving remains the leading cause of crashes, often triggered by drivers making phone calls, arguing with passengers, or eating while driving.

The meeting ended with renewed commitment from stakeholders, including traditional rulers, transport unions, religious leaders, and the media to intensify road safety education across communities in Abia State.