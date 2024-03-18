FRSC Warns Against Parking Of Trucks, Other Vehicles On Benue Bridges

Folowing the growing number of articulated trucks parked on the Katsina-Ala bridge in Benue State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) state command has warned truck drivers to stop using the bridge as a parking lot.

According to Terngu Adagba, the Unit Commander of FRSC RS 4.23 in Katsina-Ala, who expressed concern on Monday said that this could result in the collapse of the bridge.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Makurdi, the state capital, Adagba stressed that the immobile trucks’ presence could result in bridge collapses.

The unit commander pointed out that the bridge, which the federal government had just restored, was not built to support parked trucks, particularly large ones like tankers and trailers.

He said, “For trucks, tankers, and trailers parking on the Katsina-Ala bridge, we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

READ ALSO:

*When these vehicles are stationary on the bridge for a long time, they have a negative impact, including deterioration, bridge fatigue, damage, or even collapse.

“An empty 20-foot tanker weighs 2,000kg, a 40-foot empty tanker doubles the kilogrammes. With an average truck weighing 14,000kg, the total weight of 25 stationary trucks on a bridge, for instance, could be around 450,000kg.

“It’s therefore not right for trucks and tankers to park on Katsina-Ala Bridge because the bridge was not designed as a park for them.”

Adagba emphasized the need to preserve the structural integrity of the bridge and urged drivers of articulated trucks to avoid parking on it.

He went on to warn that if prompt action is not taken, the careless parking of trucks could endanger commuter safety and have disastrous consequences.