FRSC Urges Passengers To Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving

The Katsina State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has emphasized the importance of passengers speaking out against reckless driving, urging them to prioritize their safety during transit.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji made this call during the Special Marshals and Ember Months Campaign held at the Katsina State Transport Authority (KTSTA) terminal on Friday.

The campaign, themed “Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Road Traffic Crash Kills More Passengers Than Drivers”, aims to reduce road traffic crashes (RTCs) during the festive season and beyond.

Addressing the public, Ma’aji highlighted the need for drivers to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations while encouraging passengers to exercise their rights by confronting recalcitrant drivers.

“The life you save by speaking up could be your own. Only the living can celebrate the festive season,” Ma’aji stated.

As part of the campaign, the FRSC has launched a series of sensitization activities, including public awareness programs at motor parks, mosques, churches, markets, and other public spaces.

These efforts aim to educate the public on road safety practices during the high-traffic Ember months.

Ma’aji also acknowledged the Katsina State Government for its commitment to improving road infrastructure.

He noted that good road networks contribute significantly to reducing accidents.

The FRSC called on passengers, drivers, and transport operators to work together to ensure safer roads during the yuletide season and beyond, reiterating its dedication to reducing RTCs and saving lives.

