The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday confirmed the death of two people and 15 others injured in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus at Saapade on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Confirming the tragic incident, the spokesperson for FRSC in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe noted that the accident which occurred at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday involved 18 people in the bus marked LSR 585 YH, including nine men, five women, two boys, and two girls.

According to Okpe, the incident was caused by a tyre burst, which resulted in the loss of control, saying that the bus somersaulted and crashed

The FRSC spokesperson said that 15 people who got injured comprised eight men, four women, two boys, and one girl, while two people died, comprising one man and a woman.

She explained that the injured victims were taken to PATMAG Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue, Isara.

