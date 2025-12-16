FRSC To Prosecute Popular Tiktoker, Peller

…road crashes claimed 91 lives in 11 months in Lagos

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has expressed concern over what he described as a growing pattern of reckless road use by some celebrities, content creators, and social media influencers.

The Corps Marshal warned that such conduct poses serious danger to lives and undermines road safety efforts. The warning followed a widely circulated video involving a popular TikTok streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, who was seen engaging in a live video stream while driving.

The incident reportedly resulted in a road crash. Mohammed in a statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide yesterday, described the act as unlawful and dangerous, noting that it could have led to loss of lives.

He said the incident “serves as a grim reminder that fame does not confer immunity from the law, nor does it excuse dangerous behaviour on public roads.”

Mohammed added, “Live streaming, content creation, recording or engaging in any activity that distracts a driver while driving is a direct violation of established road traffic regulations and poses grave danger not only to the driver but to other innocent road users.”

He reiterated that such actions undermine national efforts aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities. As a result, he directed the Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC to begin prosecution processes against the individual involved.