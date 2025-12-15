The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has expressed concern over what he described as a growing pattern of reckless road use by some celebrities, content creators, and social media influencers, warning that such conduct poses serious danger to lives and undermines road safety efforts.

The warning followed a widely circulated video involving a Nigerian TikTok streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, who was seen engaging in a live video stream while driving.

However, the incident reportedly resulted in a road traffic crash.

Reacting to the development, Mohammed, in a statement signed by the corps spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Monday, described the act as unlawful and dangerous, noting that it could have led to loss of lives.

He said the incident “serves as a grim reminder that fame does not confer immunity from the law, nor does it excuse dangerous behaviour on public roads.”

Mohammed stated that “live streaming, content creation, recording or engaging in any activity that distracts a driver while driving is a direct violation of established road traffic regulations and poses grave danger not only to the driver but to other innocent road users.”

He added that such actions undermine national efforts aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities.

As a result, he directed the Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC to begin prosecution processes against the individual involved.

According to him, the action would be for “reckless driving, use of phone while driving, and distracted driving, in accordance with extant traffic laws.”

The corps marshal also called on professional bodies and groups within the entertainment industry to take responsibility for the conduct of their members.

He urged Actors Guilds, entertainment associations, influencer networks, and content creator communities to rein in their members and promote responsible behaviour on Nigerian roads.

Mohammed noted that celebrities and influencers wield significant influence, particularly among young Nigerians, and warned that they “must be seen as ambassadors of safety, not symbols of recklessness.”

Warning of strict enforcement, the corps marshal said the FRSC “will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against any individual, celebrity or otherwise, found engaging in distracted or reckless driving.”

He stressed that “no social media content, online trend or momentary clout is worth a human life.”

He further reminded motorists that “public roads are not studios, stages or streaming platforms,” describing them as shared spaces governed by laws designed to preserve lives.

Mohammed encouraged Nigerians to report dangerous driving behaviours and support collective efforts to make roads safer.

The FRSC reaffirmed its commitment to safer highways, stating that road safety remains a shared responsibility that requires discipline, restraint, and respect for the law by all road users, without exception.