FRSC To Impound Vehicles Carrying Animals, Passengers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will impound any articulated vehicle seen carrying animals with passengers in Ondo State.

Sector Commander Samuel Ibitoye issued the warning after a meeting with the House of Assembly. He said all anomalies associated with articulated vehicles in the state would be addressed for road safety.

Ibitoye said advocacy with enforcement agents on the activities of drivers of articulated vehicles were ongoing in the command.

The corps chief said: “Enforcement is ongoing to address ‘mixed loading’ which is the mixture of humans and goods/animals. “

We are not taking it for granted; we will arrest and impound vehicles caught in such an act. “We are collaborating with stakeholders in ensuring that drivers are cautioned and that they desist from the act.

