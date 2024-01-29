FRSC To Charge Motorists Engaged In Overloading

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command has said motorists who overload their vehicles are going to face consequences.

Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, the FRSC State Sector Commander disclosed while addressing the accident that left one person dead, and eight others injured on Saturday in the state.

He, however, vowed to punish severely any driver found operating an overloaded truck as he said the cause of the single collision was a result of overloading which burst the tyre of the trailer.

READ ALSO:

At Amurin Junction on the Owo/Akure Expressway in the state’s Owo Local Government Area, the accident occurred at 4:12 p.m.

The FRSC Chairman revealed that the vehicle, a Toyota Hiace with nine passengers on board, was engaged in the fatal collision that claimed the life of one individual on the scene.

According to SonAllah, the truck and its contents were turned over to the Uso Police Station, and the victims were transported to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for treatment.

“As a passenger, if you know that the vehicle is overloaded and you value your life, you don’t need to enter such a vehicle,” he said.