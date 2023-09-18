FRSC Warns Motorists To Obey Traffic Rules As Five Die In Ogun Accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, has advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations as five persons were confirmed dead while 12 others were said to be injured in the accident that took place at Foursquare Camp, Ajebo, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday morning.

FRSC made the call while reacting to the accident involving a DAF truck with registration no KMC 810 ZB, a Toyota Hiace bus marked TMA 244 XA, and an unregistered Mitsubishi pickup.

Ogun Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Anthony Uga who spoke on Monday in Ota noted that the accident could have been averted if the drivers had adhered to traffic rules and regulations.

He warned that obeying traffic rules and regulations should be uppermost in the minds of motorists, as this would go a long way to ensure the safety of lives and property on the highways.

He said, “The FRSC is appealing to motorists to apply common sense in speed and be careful, especially during downpours to prevent road crashes.

“They should ensure that their vehicles have no mechanical deficiency and that components of their vehicles are functioning well.

“In addition, motorists need to take adequate rest so that they would be psychologically sound to drive their vehicles to avert crashes,”