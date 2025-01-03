Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, on Thursday, disclosed that no fewer tha seven persons lost their lives in a lone auto crash on Kaltungo-Cham Road.

Confirming the incident, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Samson Kaura, stated that 31 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the lone trailer crash, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m.

Kaura hinted the cause of the accident was suspected brake failure of the truck conveying soft drinks and 38 persons, comprising 34 males, two females, and two children.

According to him, the deceased comprised five males, one female, and a child, adding that the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital Kaltungo, while 31 injured persons were receiving medical attention at the facility.

He cautioned Nigerians against joining trailers to reduce high transportation fares, adding that they should always consider the cost of road traffic crashes and loss of lives, and how much you will pay as the cost of transportation.

“Only a lone crash and we have many casualties; we spent a whole day attending to the situation.

“We advise against using trailers to travel because they (travellers) want to avoid paying the high cost of transportation.

“Please stop joining trailers or heavy-duty vehicles. They are not meant to convey humans, but goods,” he said.

