FRSC Returns Money Recovered From Auto Crash In Zamfara

Zamfara State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed it handed the sum of ₦630,750 recovered from a tragic road accident to Ibrahim Ahmad Karakkai, the relative of a road accident victim.

The Sector Head of Public Education, Aliyu Kankara, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the FRSC Rescue Team swiftly answered the distress call, evacuating the injured to the Federal Medical Center in Gusau.

It was gathered that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking and overspeeding, on November 21, 2024, at Tazame village along the Gusau-Funtua route.

The Sector Commander, CC Tijjani Iliyasu, also urged drivers to prioritize road safety by sticking to traffic rules and avoiding overspeeding, overloading, and dangerous overtaking.

“It involved a white bus with registration number ABJ758XB and a Volkswagen Golf without registration plates.

“Among the items recovered at the scene were three Tecno keypad phones, two Android smartphones, and cash amounting to N630,750, which were subsequently handed over to the victims’ relative.” the statement reads

