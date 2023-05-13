New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
FRSC Refutes Imposing Sharia Law To Punish Traffic Offenders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied the viral claims that it wants to implement Sharia Law to supplement current laws governing the enforcement of traffic laws and the prosecution of offenders.

The Corps debunked the rumour making the rounds in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yusuf Abdullahi, the FRSC Sector Commander in Bauchi State said a Shari’a law must be established to pursue traffic infractions in order to reduce the number of accidents on the nation’s roads.

In response, Kazeem stated that Abdullahi’s statement in no way represented the FRSC’s position.

According to the statement, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, has recalled with immediate effect, the Sector Commander to the National Headquarters Abuja, for necessary administrative action for breaching the FRSC regulations and the Standard Operating Procedures.

The statement read in part, “Without any reservation, it is key to inform the general public that the Federal Road Safety Corps is a Government Agency with statutory responsibilities for road safety administration in Nigeria and sensitive to the country’s multi-religious as well as heterogeneous ethnic composition.

“The Corps was founded through Decree No. 45, as amended by Decree 35 of 1992 referred to in the statute books as the FRSC Act cap 141 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. The Act was passed by the National Assembly as Federal Road Safety Corps (establishment) Act 2007.

“By this very fact, it is important to posit that the Corps is neither a religious nor sectional organisation, but a Federal Government Agency established with a mandate that is guided by the provisions of an establishment Act; and not a Sharia, Mosaic, customary, canon or any other law whatsoever that contradicts the provisions of its establishment Act, or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our lead agency role is shielded in our strict compliance with established regulations duly passed by the National Assembly. As such,  the public is humbly called to disregard the entire content of the opinion as published because it is outrightly baseless, unfounded and does not apply to our operations and service to the Nigerian people.”

