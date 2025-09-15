FRSC Redeploys Senior Officers For Effective Service Delivery Nationwide

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has approved the posting of senior officers for effective service delivery nationwide. This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, yesterday Abuja.

The Corps Marshal said the posting included a new Corps Secretary, four Assistant Corps Marshals (ACMs) with strategic portfolios, as well as Sector Commanders across several states of the federation.

Mohammed said the redeployments were part of efforts to reinvigorate the operations of the Corps and consolidate its commitment to road safety management in Nigeria.

“At the top of the post ing, ACM G. Ntukidem, formerly ACM Personnel, has been appointed as the new Corps Secretary at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja. “Similarly, ACM J.W. Toby, who was ACM (Policy) in Policy Research and Statistics Department, now assumes duty as Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), RS11HQ Osogbo,” he said.