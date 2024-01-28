FRSC Recovers Stolen Vehicle In Abia

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia State Command has apprehended a suspected car thief in Aba and recovered a stolen vehicle.

The Assistant Road Commander (Public Education) of FRSC in Abia, Chinwendu Enyioko, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Chinwendu Enyioko, the Assistant Road Commander (Public Education) of the FRSC in a statement issued on Sunday said that the stolen Toyota Camry with registration number URL 974 TY was recovered in Aba using the FRSC National Vehicle Identification Scheme.

Enyioko added that the car was recovered when the suspect brought it to the FRSC Desk Officer in Aba for a change of ownership and that both the suspect and the seized stolen vehicle had been turned over to the police for investigation.

The FRSC’s Public Education Officer recommended the public to register their vehicles on the National Vehicle Identification Scheme platform, citing the fact that eight automobiles have been recovered in the last two years using the NVIS.

He further highlighted the fact that registering automobiles on the NVIS provides important intelligence to the country’s security authorities.