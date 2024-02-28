FRSC Records 342 Road Accidents, 22 Deaths In Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command has said that 342 traffic incidents occurred in the state between January and February 2024, with 22 fatalities.

Babatunde Farinloye, the state Sector Commander, made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with Punch Metro on Tuesday.

Babatunde stated that speeding was the leading cause of road accidents in the state and encouraged drivers to be patient while driving on the highway.

He also stated that FRSC personnel are committed to apprehending irresponsible drivers and restoring order on Lagos highways.

READ ALSO:

He said, “The major cause of the accident is speeding. Some motorists drive above their limit, and it is likely to lead to an accident. Three things can be linked to accidents: the human factor, the mechanical factor, and the vehicle factor.

“Other factors include disregard for traffic rules, underage driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol consumption, rickety vehicles, are the cause of accidents on Lagos Highway because of poor maintenance.”

He further stated that a mobile court has been established to arraign any driver caught driving recklessly in the state.

“We are going to arrest and prosecute such vehicles when we see them on the road. It is the function of the vehicle inspection officer to check vehicles, but the FRSC performs the free vehicle check.

“If a vehicle is arrested, it is whatever the court says that is final. There is a mobile court in Lagos for prosecution but prosecution does not mean you will go to court at all costs,” he concluded.