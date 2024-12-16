FRSC Records 12.8% Reduction In Road Crashes In 10 Months

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recorded a 12.8 per cent reduction in road crashes between January and October 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said this yesterday in Abuja. Mohammed said the decrease was a testament to the FRSC’s commitment to improving road safety in Nigeria.

He highlighted the corps’ efforts to enhance road safety and reduce the number of crashes on Nigerian roads.

He said FRSC had set an ambitious target to reduce road traffic deaths by five per cent every year, aligning with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety.

The corps chief said the essence of statistics was to improve, adding that the corps’ commitment to enhancing road safety underscored the FRSC’s dedication to protecting Nigerian lives on the roads.

He said:“FRSC’s efforts to reduce road crashes are in line with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, which aims to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

“The number of crashes decreased from 8,654 in 2023 to 7,675 in 2024, representing a 12.8 per cent reduction.

Also, between January and October 2023, the corps recorded 25,126 injuries and fatalities, while the same period in 2024 saw a decrease to 24,525, representing a 2.5 per cent reduction.”

Mohammed said that FRSC recorded increased deaths within the same period. He attributed the increase in deaths to mass crashes.

