FRSC Records 1,196 Road Crash, 604 Dead In Oyo, Osun and Ondo

The Federal Road Safety Commission’s Zonal Command, has reported that between January and December 2023, 604 people died in 1196 road crashes in Osun, Oyo, and Ondo States.

Meshach Jatau, the FRSC Zonal Commander in charge of Osun, Oyo, and Ondo States, revealed this during a Friday interview with journalists in Osogbo.

According to Jatau, “3,266 persons were injured in traffic accidents in the three states during this time period.

“A total of 7,833 people were involved in road accidents while 3,963 were rescued within the 12-month period under review.”

”We were able to apprehend 72,388 motorists in 2023 and we educated about 40,338 within the 12 months under review.

He also stated that; ”The FRSC in the zone will not shirk its responsibilities by ensuring that improved driving habits lead to safer highways in the country.”

The FRSC boss charged corps personnel with carrying out their responsibilities professionally in order to avoid causing a security hazard on highways.

“The corps would continue to strategise with transport stakeholders towards ensuring safety on highways,” he concluded.