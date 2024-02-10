FRSC Records 112 Auto Crashes In Anambra In 2023

The Federal Road Traffic Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State Sector Command has revealed that 112 traffic automobile accidents occurred in the state between January and December 2023, in which no fewer than 40 persons died in the process.

Speaking on Friday at the end of the 2023 award ceremony and Durbar programme in Awka, the FRSC Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi said,“Anambra state recorded a decrease of 22.22 per cent in incidence of road traffic crashes in the year 2023 when compared with 2022.

“We recorded a total of 144 road traffic crashes in 2022 while having only 112 occurrences recorded in 2023.

“Fatality also decreased by 42.86 per cent over that of 2022. While 70 persons died in road accidents in 2022, 40 died in 2023.

“The command equally recorded positive development on other parameters which include offenders and offences, drivers’ licence production as well as number plate production,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted Irelewuyi as saying.

He added that the corps’ strategies for enforcement were patrol operations, mobile court sittings, public enlightenment, stakeholders’ collaboration, and research partnership.

“We have set a target to surpass the 2023 record and reduce road crashes on Anambra roads by 60 per cent. We, therefore, appeal to all stakeholders to continue to support the (sector) command in every area; road safety is everybody’s business,” he added.