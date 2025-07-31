FRSC Pledges Support For Local Content In Automotive Sector

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting policies and innovations that promote safer vehicle designs and foster local content in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

Speaking on Thursday in Lagos at a summit organized by the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo, Zonal Commanding Officer overseeing Lagos and Ogun States, emphasized the importance of aligning automotive development with the nation’s broader goals of digitalization, job creation, and sustainable development.

Themed “Nigerian First Content as a Catalyst for the Creative Economy,” the summit was described as timely and crucial in strengthening local content across the automotive value chain.

“As the lead agency in road safety and traffic management, the FRSC recognizes the vital link between road safety, automotive standards, and local content development,” Oladayo said. “We commend the NADDC and all stakeholders for their continued efforts toward building a self-sustaining automotive ecosystem in Nigeria.”

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that locally manufactured automotive components meet global safety and environmental standards, especially as modern vehicles increasingly integrate advanced technologies.

“This is not only essential for economic growth but also for ensuring that vehicles on our roads are safe, durable, and environmentally compliant,” she added.

The FRSC pledged its readiness to collaborate with industry stakeholders to shape policies that foster innovation in transportation technologies and promote ethical practices across the sector.

“We believe this summit will stimulate productive dialogue, attract critical investments, and generate actionable strategies to position Nigeria’s automotive sector for global relevance,” she said.

The FRSC also expressed gratitude to the summit organizers for their consistent engagement and assured them of the Corps’ unwavering partnership in driving a safe, efficient, and locally-driven automotive economy.