FRSC Partners NUJ To Change Driving Culture, Reduce Road Crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has sought a partnership with the Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists to change the driving culture and reduce road crashes in the state.

FRSC Sector Commander in Nasarawa State, Yahaya Sabo-Adikwu, stated this on Friday in Lafia, when the state Executive Council members of the NUJ, led by its Chairman, Salihu Mohammed-Alkali, paid him a familiarisation visit to his office on Friday.

He observed that many motorists in the state often disregard traffic rules, saying it was time to change their attitude through sensitisation and enforcement of the relevant laws.

He said, “We have embarked on advocacy in Churches, Mosques, Marketplaces, Motor Parks, in addition to using the mass media for sensitisation.

“We will take the advocacy to the traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, motorists, unions and other stakeholders in all the 13 Local Government Areas of the state,” Adikwu added.

The sector commander said that the commission has planned to celebrate and reward drivers who have behaved well and always obeyed traffic rules in an elaborate occasion for the first time.

Adikwu disclosed that the corp in the state would reward recipients of the award in cash and kind to encourage other drivers to maintain discipline on the road.

“Drivers, whether those with private or public, always receive bashing from their bosses, security agencies or the passengers for one thing or the other, and nobody cares to celebrate them for doing good.

“We will change the narrative to let the public know that driving is a noble profession and not just for thugs or irresponsible people,” the Sector Commander said.

He said that driving has been looked at as a profession for well-to-do people because nobody celebrates them, noting that drivers played an important role in society and should be recognised to encourage them to know that life is precious and they need to obey traffic rules and stay to enjoy life.

He said if they are celebrated and rewarded for doing good and obeying traffic rules, most of them would desist from taking drugs and other substances that influence their behaviour negatively.

The Sector Commander disclosed that he is working on the drivers’ awards ceremony in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government, Traditional Council, and other stakeholders to be held publicly.

Adikwu assured the Journalists of his intention to work closely with them to change the Psyche of motorists to transform driving culture and celebrate those who have distinguished themselves in the course of their driving career.

Earlier, NUJ Chairman, Comrade Salihu Mohammed Alkali, congratulated Sabo-Adikwu as the first indigenous Sector Commander to head the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state.

He assured that journalists in the state would support the Corps by publicising its activities to achieve a reduction of road crashes in the state.