FRSC Partners Fire Service, NEMA To Combat Tanker crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is partnering with the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)to combat the rising incidence of tanker crashes on Nigerian roads.

The FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said this yesterday in Abuja. Mohammed said the partnership was aimed at enhancing the response to tanker crashes, minimising the loss of lives and properties, and ensuring that victims received prompt and adequate emergency services.

He explained that the FRSC would work closely with the FFS to establish fire service points at strategic locations, including FRSC zebra points, to facilitate prompt response to tanker crashes.

This, he said, would enable the FFS to respond swiftly and effectively to tanker crashes, thereby reducing the risk of fire outbreaks and explosions.

