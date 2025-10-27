FRSC Orders Probe Into Viral Altercation Between Officers, Driver In Edo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reacted to a viral video showing a heated altercation between some of its officers and a driver along Abudu axis of Edo State, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

In a statement released from the Corps headquarters in Abuja and signed by Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, expressed deep concern over the incident and ordered an immediate investigation to uncover the facts surrounding the confrontation.

According to the statement, the FRSC leadership strongly condemns any act of misconduct or behavior capable of tarnishing the image of the Corps.

The Corps Marshal stressed that the FRSC maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct, reiterating that officers found culpable after investigation will face appropriate disciplinary action in line with the Corps’ operational guidelines and the public service rules.

“The Corps does not condone any form of unprofessional conduct or behavior that undermines the integrity and discipline for which the FRSC is known. Appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against any officer found culpable,” the statement read in part.

The Corps Marshal appealed to the motoring public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with FRSC personnel, assuring Nigerians that the Corps remains committed to ensuring safer roads and the protection of lives across the country.

He emphasized that while the FRSC prioritizes professionalism, it will also not tolerate any form of assault, provocation, or violence against its officers and men while performing their lawful duties.

The FRSC reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline in road traffic management and safety enforcement nationwide.

“The Corps remains steadfast in its mission to promote road safety, maintain order, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism in service delivery,” Ogungbemide stated.

The statement assured the public that findings from the ongoing investigation will determine the next line of action to ensure justice and accountability for all parties involved.