FRSC Nabs 4,907 Traffic Offenders In FCT

The operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have apprehended 4,907 people for 6,339 traffic violations during the recently concluded “Operation Zero Tolerance” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The FCT Sector Commander, Muta’a Chorrie made the disclosure on Tuesday during a conversation with journalists in Abuja.

Chorrie said, ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ took place throughout the holiday season from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

He added that the most common causes of accidents during the operation were failure to wear a seatbelt, using a phone while driving, and exceeding the speed limit.

According to him, the Corps plans to conduct another special patrol operation in the territory in 2024.

He added that the Corps’ experience with the 2023 end-of-year special patrol missions prompted it to launch another.

This, he added, would not only check the excesses of mobile phone users but would also minimize the six area councils’ constant road traffic crashes.

“The special Operation is tagged ‘Operation Falcon Speed Mobile Control’.

“This will help check all the things that cause road accidents and curb to the barest minimum, “he said.