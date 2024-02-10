FRSC: Multiple Road Crash On Ogun Bridge

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday issued a traffic advisory to motorists informing them of the entire closure of Ota-Idiroko Road in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

However, the corps does not give a reason for its directive but there are strong donations that the multiple crashes on the Iju River Bridge were the cause of the traffic jam.

It was gathered that a car plunged into the river and the FRSC and other security officials are believed to be on the scene monitoring the situation as a crane for the rescue effort is being arranged.

Okpe said, “Crash had occurred at Iju Bridge along Otta /Idiroko Road. It involves a truck, two tricycles, and a Camry car.

“Otta-Idiroko Road is blocked while the small car is plunged into the river.

“A crane is already mobilised to the scene while effort is also on to remove the car from the river.

“Otta – Idiroko route is completely blocked, operatives are on the ground managing the situation.”