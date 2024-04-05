FRSC Moves 13 Obajana Auto-crash Victims To Plateau For Burial

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi State Command, said it has released the charred remains of the 13 victims of the Obajana Easter Sunday auto-crash to their families for burial. The Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Oyedeji, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja yesterday that the corpses were handed over to the families on Wednesday.

Recall that the 13 victims died in a Sharon vehicle which was engulfed by fire at Obajana market on Easter Sunday after a truck hit the bus from behind. Two persons who were injured in the auto crash are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state. “We were con- templating giving the victims a mass burial here in Lokoja if their relations don’t come forward to claim the charred bodies.