FRSC Launches JTF To Prosecute Trailer Drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday inaugurated a Joint Task Force (JTF) dedicated to prosecuting trailer drivers who unlawfully convey passengers alongside goods.

The FRSC spokesperson, Jonas Agwu in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph said the JTF’s inauguration began at the Kakau Toll Gate in Kaduna State, marking the start of a phased deployment along critical expressways.

The initiative, according to the agency was in response to the escalating incidents of traffic infractions and road accidents resulting from this dangerous practice.

The formation of the JTF was announced following a tragic road traffic crash on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Monday night, which resulted in the loss of 10 lives.

The accident involving a DAF Trailer was attributed to excessive speed, overloading, and driver fatigue, highlighting the urgent need for stringent enforcement of road safety regulations.

The Task Force combines the expertise of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Traffic Management Agencies, and FRSC operatives, along with representatives from various transport unions.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Biu, underscored the pivotal role of the JTF in curbing the menace of road traffic crashes associated with trailers.

Biu, represented by Assistant Corps Marshal, Federal Operations, Zubairu Mato, emphasized, “In the last couple of months, the highways have witnessed incidences of road traffic crashes involving trailers loaded with goods, animals, and persons.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure the safety of road users and to enforce compliance with traffic laws, particularly those prohibiting the conveyance of passengers in vehicles designed for cargo.

By targeting the root causes of these accidents, such as overloading, fatigue, and excessive speed, the FRSC aims to significantly reduce the frequency and severity of road traffic crashes on Nigerian highways.