FRSC Laments Employee Fatality In Abuja Road Crash

A corps tow truck driver was killed in a car accident that occurred on Friday at the Karu bridge on the Nyanya-Maraba Expressway in Abuja as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu expressed shock over the incident.

It was gathered, according to the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem that the incident occurred when the driver was dragging a broken-down trailer away from the scene of the crash.

According to the statement, the incident included four people in all, three of whom suffered various degrees of injury, and one person who happened to be the driver of the towing truck was killed.

Biu expressed its sincere sorrow at the crash and expressed sympathy to the Corps’ whole management and staff as well as a prayer for the deceased’s soul to find peace.

He also ordered the rapid removal of all obstacles brought up by the collision.