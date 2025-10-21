FRSC Introduces Contactless Driver’s License System

The Federal Road Safety Corps has announced the introduction of a contactless biometric capture system for driver’s licence issuance, marking a significant shift toward digitalisation in Nigeria’s motor vehicle administration.

The development came as the Corps launches its 2025 Ember Months Road Safety Campaign aimed at reducing road accidents during the busy festive period.

The campaign, launched yesterday in Abuja, is themed: ‘Tech Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving’. It targets dangerous driving behaviours often linked to increased crashes between December 15 and January 15.

Speaking during the flag-off, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said the new licence system would not only eliminate delays but also remove the need for temporary documents.

He said: “We have activated plans to overcome the perennial challenges associated with delays in obtaining the driver’s license and number plates. Our printing facility has been upgraded to print an average of 15,000 driver’s licenses daily.