FRSC Ikotun Unit Commits To Excellence In Customer Service

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS2.113 Ikotun Unit Command recently organised a stakeholders’ forum as part of activities to celebrate the 2025 Customer Service Week. The event, themed “Mission: Possible,” aimed to strengthen relationships with customers and deliver exceptional service through innovation and technology.

The Unit Commander, Assistant Corps Commander Florence Nkiruka Edor, welcomed participants and highlighted the Corps’ commitment to eliminating road crashes and ensuring a safe environment for all road users. She emphasized the importance of collaboration and unity in achieving this vision.

During the event, the Unit Commander recognised outstanding staff and stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the Command’s progress and services to humanity. Letters of commendation were presented to deserving individuals, who were charged to continue their good work.