FRSC Honors 34 Newly Promoted Officers, Marshals In Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry Unit in Lagos decorated 34 newly promoted officers and marshals, recognizing their hard work, integrity, and commitment to excellence on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at the unit’s office in Badagry, saw five officers and 29 marshals receive their new ranks. Unit Commander William Manga commended the promoted officers, stating that their promotion is a testament to their dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Among the newly promoted officers are Joseph Ajayi, who was elevated to Route Commander, and Mr O.R Ohiero, Mr T.M Ojuade, Mr K.S Oke, and Mr O. Olasehinde, who were promoted to Deputy Route Commander.

Manga emphasized that the promoted officers and marshals have demonstrated the qualities of true leaders, including accountability, resilience, and decisiveness.

He urged them to continue inspiring and leading others, as they take on greater responsibilities in their new roles.

He said, “It is a testament to your hard work, unwavering integrity, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Promotion within the FRSC is more than just a new title; it is a recognition of your commitment to service and the weighty responsibilities that come with it.

“As we adorn you with your new ranks today, we are not merely celebrating your achievements; we are also entrusting you with greater responsibilities.

“The roles you step into today will require not only your expertise but also your ability to inspire and lead others.”

Manga said the promoted officer and marshals had demonstrated the qualities that define a true leader which he listed as accountability, resilience, and the capacity to act decisively under pressure.

“In the face of challenges, you have remained steadfast, reminding us all of the importance of our mission. Your professionalism reflects the values of the corps and sets a benchmark for your colleagues.

“As you step into your new positions, remember that the road ahead is filled with opportunities but also challenges.

“As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us also remember the importance of teamwork, mutual trust and friendship among staff, and unity in achieving our collective goals,” he said.

Guest of honour, Alhaji Fatai Shokunbi, Chairman of Fams Embassy and Suite, encouraged the promoted officers to recognize that promotion comes from both God and human efforts. He appealed to officers who were not promoted to remain patient, as their time will come.

Newly promoted Route Commander Joseph Ajayi expressed gratitude to the Corps Marshal and Unit Commander for recognizing their performances. He pledged to work tirelessly to make Nigerians happy and urged fellow officers to be hardworking, courageous, and committed to following the corps’ rules and regulations.

