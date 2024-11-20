FRSC Goes After Fake Diplomatic, Unauthorized Number Plates

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Shehu Mohammed yesterday directed the immediate clampdown on the proliferation of fake diplomatic and other unauthorised number plates.

He said the directive had become necessary in line with his administration’s proactive approach towards enhancing national security.

According to him, suspected criminals fraudulently produced these identified number plates, as they are neither produced by any of the production plants of the FRSC in the country nor issued by the Motor Licensing Authorities of states.

“The identified fake and unauthorised number plates include but are not limited to, those with the following inscriptions: ‘DIPLOMATIC NUMBER PLATES, NYCN, PEACE AMBASSADOR, NAUS, CYMS, UN-UNITY 01, UN-AMB, NANS among others,” he said.

The FRSC chief approved the immediate commencement of tactical enforcement across all corps formations. He said this was to ensure the speedy arrest and impoundment of all vehicles on roads with the identified fake number plates.

