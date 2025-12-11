FRSC Expresses Concerns Over 121,897 Unclaimed Driving Licenses

…says 1,890 attempts made to bribe officials

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State, Corps Commander Kehinde G. Hamzat, has said over 121,897 driving licences have remained unclaimed by those who applied for them.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday at the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign town hall meeting, Hamzat, represented by Deputy Corps Commander Edith Eloka, also revealed that there were about 1,890 attempts to bribe road safety officials from Q1-Q3 2025 alone. According to him, “we have also booked 1,388 overloading.

For driver’s licence, those that are operating without original license or without any at all, about 3,448 violations. And for road ttraffic crashes, which is one of the things we are advocating for today to take responsibility of their safety, we have recorded about 298 crashes within year till Q3 (January to September). “Then we also have some driver’s licenses that are yet to be claimed. People will not shop for driver’s licenses.

The message will be sent. They will be ignored to go and pick their driver’s license. We have up to 121,897 unclaimed driving licences.” The event organised by FRSC Lagos Sector Command, in partnership with Pernod Ricard Nigeria, was aimed at intensifying campaign against drunk driving as the state enters the high-traffic Ember Months, a period often associated with increased road crashes. He warned that alcohol-induced impairment remains one of the most dangerous contributors to fatal crashes in Lagos and across the country.

He said the collaboration was part of sustained efforts to reduce preventable deaths and promote safer driving behaviour during the festive period, adding that Lagos remained particularly susceptible to alcohol-related crashes due to its vibrant nightlife, high vehicle density, and extensive daily commuting patterns. “Alcohol impairs judgment, slows reaction time, reduces coordination, and increases risktaking behavior. Even small quantities of alcohol can significantly compromise driving ability,” he said.

With the theme “Take Responsibility for Your Safety – Don’t Drink and Drive,” Hamzat stressed that the Corps was committed to correcting misconceptions about Ember Month crashes. “Over the years, the perception that road crashes during this season are caused by mythical forces has persisted. However, scientific evidence confirms that human behavior remains the leading cause,” he said.

On his part, the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Michael Ehindero, said the partnership underscored the company’s commitment to promoting responsible alcohol consumption and reducing impaired driving. He described road crashes as a public health issue that affects real families and communities, not just statistical figures. He said: “They are someone’s parents, someone’s child, someone’s sibling, someone’s spouse, some friends, some colleagues. There’s no safe limit when it comes to driving.

When it comes to drinking and driving, we say, don’t drink and don’t drive. If you drink, don’t drive.” Ehindero explained that the initiative aligns with Pernod Ricard’s sustainability and responsibility roadmap, particularly its emphasis on responsible hosting under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being. He expressed hope that future crash data would reflect the impact of ongoing advocacy. “One crash is one too many. And the intent is to bring down the number considerably,” he said.