FRSC Deploys 1,102 Operational Vehicles For Yuletide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has deployed 1,102 operational vehicles for the end of year travels across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide yesterday in Abuja .

He said that the FRSC has also deployed its entire workforce, including special marshal to the highways. The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, noted that the essence of the deployment is in order to ensure hitch free movement as commuters travel from one destination to another across the nation.

Mohammed said that the corps achieved this through effective and efficient distribution of logistics and operational materials nationwide.

“These logistics include the deployment of 157 administrative vehicles, 754 patrol vehicles, 143 ambulances, and 48 tow trucks which brings to the total of 1,102 operational vehicles,” he said.

The FRSC corps marshal said the enforcement was aimed at checkmating excessive speed, overloading, dangerous driving and over- taking, lane indiscipline and route violation, road obstructions and use of phone while driving.

Others, he said, are over- loading violation, seatbelt and child restraint use violations, passengers’ manifest violations, mechanically deficient vehicles, latching and twist-locks violations among others.

“In addition to the foregoing, we have also directed massive constitution of mobile courts across the nation. “The directive also man- dates the Commanding Officers to ensure effective collaboration with military units, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“We also have collaboration with the Directorate of State Services (DSS), NGO Ambulance Service Providers, National Network on Emergency Road Services (NNERS) and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) among others,” he added.

“The operatives will be charged with the responsibility of identifying alternative routes to assist motorists during gridlocks and give notification of traffic distressed areas for intervention.”

The FRSC boss called on the motoring public to download the FRSC Mobile Application for real time reporting and update on traffic situations. Mohammed also called on the entire public to utilise all FRSC social media handles,

