FRSC Confirms Fatal Crash That Killed 12 At Gada Biyu Along Yangoji–Abuja Corridor

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed a fatal multiple-vehicle road traffic crash that claimed the lives of 12 persons at Gada Biyu along the Yangoji–Abuja (YGJ–ABJ) corridor.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 11, 2026, according to a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Segun Ogungbemide.

The incident involved four commercial vehicles, comprising one trailer conveying coal, one commercial bus, and two commercial cars.

Preliminary investigations by the FRSC revealed that the crash was likely caused by speed violation and dangerous driving, which resulted in loss of control.

READ ALSO:

Further findings indicated that the trailer driver was driving at an excessive speed beyond the legally prescribed limit for the corridor before losing control and crashing into already parked vehicles, triggering the fatal collision.

Out of the 18 persons involved in the crash, five victims died instantly at the scene, while seven others, who were rescued and rushed to the hospital, later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12.

Additionally, three other victims sustained injuries of varying degrees, including bruises, cuts, fractures, and head injuries, and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The FRSC reiterated its call on motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and traffic regulations, warning that reckless driving continues to be a major cause of fatal crashes on Nigerian highways.