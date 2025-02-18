FRSC Confirms Death Of 4 Varsity Students, 3 Others In Kogi Auto Crash

Share

An auto crash involving articulated vehicle in Kogi State has claimed the lives of seven people, including four students from the Federal University, Lokoja (FUL), while another student sustained injuries.

The FRSC Kogi Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Oyedeji, who revealed the details to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja yesterday, attributed the accident to brake failure.

NAN reports that the accident caused a severe traffic gridlock on the OkeneLokoja-Abuja road, leaving travellers stranded for hours. The university students, aggrieved by the tragic loss of their colleagues, blocked the highway in protest.

Among the deceased were three female students, one male student, and one male student who sustained injuries. Oyedeji explained that the articulated vehicle, reportedly from the southern part of the country, was en route to Abuja when the incident occurred at Felele on the highway.

He said the accident took place around 3:40 p.m., when the truck, carrying timber logs, lost its brakes, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into a shuttle bus carrying FUL students.

The sector commander confirmed that both the driver of the shuttle bus and one other passenger were among the seven fatalities.

