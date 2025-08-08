FRSC Confirms Death Of 3 More Passengers In Abia Road-Crash

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has confirmed that three more female passengers have died in the hospital from the injuries sustained in Tuesday’s accident at the Ntigha area of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway in Abia State.

This brings the number of the victims to four, after the previous official record had put it at one. The Sector Commander of FRSC in Abia State, Mrs Ngozi Ezeoma who con- firmed the development yes- terday, said that the updated report was obtained after a follow-up carried out by the Command at the hospital. “Our hospital follow-up further confirmed that three other female adults later died in the hospital, bringing the number to four,” Ezeoma said.